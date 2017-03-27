How Sisi is destabilising Egypt

How Sisi is destabilising Egypt

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Since 2013, Egypt's new authoritarian government has systematically widened its repression of the opposition to targets beyond the Islamist spectrum. Voices of dissent have been targeted, including businessmen whose refusal to provide financial support to the government's mega construction projects has led to the confiscation of their assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr chazmo 513,386
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,695 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC