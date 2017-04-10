How Many Pyramids Of Egypt Are There?...

How Many Pyramids Of Egypt Are There? At Least One More

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Yahoo!

Excavators have found what they say is another pyramid from the ancient Egyptian civilization, the Associated Press reported, adding to the dozens we've known about previously. According to the AP, the new pyramid remains the team found were of the pyramid's interior and can be dated to about 3,700 years ago, which would put it in the time of the 13th dynasty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr The most acclaime... 513,399
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC