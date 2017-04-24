Hernando Symphony Orchestra closes season with Kaleidoscope concerts

Egyptian Legacy is a full-orchestral piece that will have audience members feeling as if they are on a journey through ancient Egypt, perhaps with visions of pyramids, or the Abu Simbel temple, or the Great Sphinx. The original piece by composer Soon Hee Newbold will kick off the Hernando Symphony Orchestra's Kaleidoscope concerts this weekend, and is among a handful of new pieces the orchestra will present during its final concert series of the 2016-17 season.

