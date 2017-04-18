Gunmen Kill police officer near St. C...

Gunmen Kill police officer near St. Catherinea s Monastery in Egypt

Gunmen attacked a checkpoint near the iconic St. Catherine's Monastery in Sinai, one of the oldest Christian monasteries in the world, killing one police officer and wounding four others on Tuesday evening, Egypt 's Interior Ministry said. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting through its Amaq news agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist communications.

