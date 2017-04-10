Giza Zoo, public gardens open for fre...

Giza Zoo, public gardens open for free Friday in honor of Orphans Day

Read more: Egypt Today

This year, Orphans Day falls on Friday, April 7. Egyptian Minister of Agriculture Abd Al-Moneim Al-Banna said the gardens will be open to the publish for free and confirmed that garden employees will be present to handle any overcrowding and clean-up. There are also plans to ease traffic on Friday, he added.

Chicago, IL

