Giza Zoo, public gardens open for free Friday in honor of Orphans Day
This year, Orphans Day falls on Friday, April 7. Egyptian Minister of Agriculture Abd Al-Moneim Al-Banna said the gardens will be open to the publish for free and confirmed that garden employees will be present to handle any overcrowding and clean-up. There are also plans to ease traffic on Friday, he added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|13 min
|Mrs Sunny
|513,418
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC