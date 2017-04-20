Funerals held for victims of Egypt church bomb attacks
The militant Islamic State group said it was behind the twin bombings that targeted Palm Sunday services at churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria, and threatened further attacks against Egypt's Christian minority. In a televised speech addressing the nation, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi declared a three-month countrywide state of emergency.
