For Egyptian Collector, No Object's Too Dusty Or Trivial For 'Mosaic Of Our History'
The old matchbooks, toothbrushes and ticket stubs - a few of the objects among hundreds of thousands in his collections - normally spill from bags and boxes in his overstuffed Cairo warehouses. But for two months, a small part of his unusual collection was exhibited at a downtown Cairo art gallery, under a title borrowed from the Turkish author Orhan Pamuk: "The Past Is Always an Invented Land."
