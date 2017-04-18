Food Africa Cairo exhibition - courte...

Food Africa Cairo exhibition - courtesy of the exhibition's website

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Cairo- 22 April 2017: This year's edition of Food Africa Cairo exhibition saw an increase in the number of companies participating by 85 percent, compared to last year, Minister of Trade and Industry, Tarek Kabil, said during the inauguration of the event on Saturday. About 450 international and Egyptian food manufacturers are taking part in the three-day exhibition, taking place from 22-24 April at the Cairo International Convention & Exhibition centre .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 hr chazmo 513,880
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,928 • Total comments across all topics: 280,503,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC