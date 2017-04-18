Food Africa Cairo exhibition - courtesy of the exhibition's website

Cairo- 22 April 2017: This year's edition of Food Africa Cairo exhibition saw an increase in the number of companies participating by 85 percent, compared to last year, Minister of Trade and Industry, Tarek Kabil, said during the inauguration of the event on Saturday. About 450 international and Egyptian food manufacturers are taking part in the three-day exhibition, taking place from 22-24 April at the Cairo International Convention & Exhibition centre .

