Fleischmann was in Egypt during bombings

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was meeting in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi when terrorists bombed the first of two Coptic Christian churches. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was in Egypt during Palm Sunday church bombings Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was meeting in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi when terrorists bombed the first of two Coptic Christian churches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.