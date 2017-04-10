Fear and grief mar Easter Mass celebr...

Fear and grief mar Easter Mass celebrations in Egypt

21 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Easter Mass celebrations were held amid fear and grief in churches across the country Saturday after twin bombs killed 45 people in churches in Alexandria and Tanta earlier this week on Palm Sunday. At least eight security agents could be seen surrounding Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II as he entered St. Mark's Cathedral in Cairo, the seat of the Coptic Orthodox Pope, where he lead prayers with several ministers in attendance.

Chicago, IL

