Fann Mohaweg: The metamorphosis of modern Arabic literature to theatrical adaptations.
Fann Mohaweg's 'Concealed Art' is the first Egyptian independent theatre troupe working toward expanding the theatre base by creating theatrical adaptations of mainstream modern Arabic literature works. Fann Mohaweg was founded in 2014 by director Mahmoud Abdel Aziz as a continuing process of the independent theatre wave created in the 1980's.
