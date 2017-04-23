Emir's visit to Africa: A step in the right...
The recent visit of Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to several African countries was a step in the right direction, Africa being an important continent for the Arabs in general and the Gulf countries in particular. Its importance comes from its vitality and the continent is rich with different types of resources which are waiting for investors to utilize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|12 min
|J_a_n
|513,883
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC