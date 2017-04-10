Egypt's soft power in the Arab world

Egypt's soft power in the Arab world

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Many people talk about America's "soft power" as a key to success in defeating extremism around the world. Soft power is the ability to win over the hearts and minds of people, to influence their thinking and change behavior through the spread of ideas, dialogue and cultural exchanges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 58 min Chief Expose ZioA... 513,530
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC