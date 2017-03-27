Egyptians wage boycott campaigns agai...

Egyptians wage boycott campaigns against price hike of commodities

23 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

People on social media called for boycotting fish because of its high prices, forcing traders to reduce their prices after markets saw very low turnout in the two days since the boycott began. On March 28, social media users created a hashtag #O U UOEU _UOEO1U U , calling for a boycott of fish, particularly in coastal cities, after merchants increased their prices.

