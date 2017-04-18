Egyptian Poet AbdelRahman al-Abnudi - Creative Commons via Essam Azouz
El-Abnudi was born in 1939 to a poor family in Qena, Upper Egypt, and passed away after year of battling lung illness contracted from smoking. Writing in colloquial Egyptian rather than classical Arabic endeared him closer to the Egyptian populace who affectionately dubbed him "El-Khal" .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|SaviorSelf
|513,906
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC