Egyptian forces kill 7 jihadis planning Christian attack

32 min ago

Egyptian forces shoot dead seven jihadists planning to attack a Christian monastery days after bombing Coptic church as part of ISIS plan to divide the country Egyptian security forces killed seven suspected ISIS militants as the extremists met on Monday to plan more attacks on minority Christians, the government has said. The men were killed in a shootout in the southern province of Assuit.

Chicago, IL

