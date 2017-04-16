Egyptian Camel - Creative Commons via Wikipedia Commons/Nick Perretti
A random test carried out on a shipment of thousands of camels imported from Sudan showed 69 of them were infected with MERS-CoV. The Central Administration of Veterinary Quarantine isolated the infected camels, which will be examined after 30 days to decide whether Egypt will allow in the shipment.
