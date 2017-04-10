Egyptian artist's photos of India showcased at Nile fest
Cairo, April 14 - The people, colourful clothes, streets and touristic sites of India are featured in Egyptian artist Ashraf Talaat's new exhibition that opened here as part of the mega 'India by the Nile' culture fest. The exhibition, 'Images of India', was opened by India's Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya and his spouse Ranu Bhattacharyya with art lovers and India fans from across Cairo attending in large numbers, said a statement from the Indian embassy here.
