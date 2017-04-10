Egyptian Armed forces to restore bombed churches
April 13, 2017: The Egyptian Armed Forces will undertake the restoration of Mar Girgis Church in Tanta and Alexandria's Coptic Orthodox Church, following directives from Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, the official Facebook page of the Armed Forces, announced Thursday. Minister of Defense and Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces Sedki Sobhi on Thursday issued orders to restore the churches so they can reopen to churchgoers in a short time.
