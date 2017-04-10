Egyptian airlines to operate regular ...

Egyptian airlines to operate regular flights from Yerevan to Red Sea resorts

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Groong

YEREVAN, April 18. /ARKA/. Two Egyptian airlines will start operating regular flights from the capital of Armenia to the Egyptian resort towns on the Red Sea coast from the beginning of this summer, Russian news agency TASS reported citing the ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Armenia Tarek Muati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr chazmo 513,706
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,561 • Total comments across all topics: 280,393,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC