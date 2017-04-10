Egyptian airlines to operate regular flights from Yerevan to Red Sea resorts
YEREVAN, April 18. /ARKA/. Two Egyptian airlines will start operating regular flights from the capital of Armenia to the Egyptian resort towns on the Red Sea coast from the beginning of this summer, Russian news agency TASS reported citing the ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Armenia Tarek Muati.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|chazmo
|513,706
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC