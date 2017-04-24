Egypt wheat reserves at 2.6 months, to buy 3.8Mln tonnes from local harvest
Egypt has about 2.6 months worth of wheat in its strategic reserves and expects to buy about 3.8 million tonnes from local farmers, Minister of Supply Ali Moselhy told Reuters on Monday at an event to mark the beginning of the local harvest. Egypt, the world's largest importer of the grain, has said it aims to buy about 4-4.5 million tonnes of wheat from farmers this season while cracking down on smuggling that has cost the country hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years.
