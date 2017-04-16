Egypt-Sudan pyramid spat continues: cultural disdain on display in both countries' media

The Egyptian media went into a meltdown last week after Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser, mother of the current Emir of Qatar, made a visit to the pyramids of Marowe in Sudan . The media's fury wasn't targeted towards the Qatari royal - but Sudanese society - a marked shift from passive aggression to open hostility between the neighbouring countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.