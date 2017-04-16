Egypt-Sudan pyramid spat continues: c...

Egypt-Sudan pyramid spat continues: cultural disdain on display in both countries' media

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The Egyptian media went into a meltdown last week after Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser, mother of the current Emir of Qatar, made a visit to the pyramids of Marowe in Sudan . The media's fury wasn't targeted towards the Qatari royal - but Sudanese society - a marked shift from passive aggression to open hostility between the neighbouring countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Banned Aid 513,378
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,320 • Total comments across all topics: 279,998,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC