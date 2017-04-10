Egypt says second church bomber ident...

Egypt says second church bomber identified

15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The authorities in Egypt said late Thursday they had identified the second of two jihadist bombers who targeted Coptic Christian Palm Sunday services last week. The interior ministry made the announcement after President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi pledged as he visited Coptic Pope Tawadros II to hunt down the perpetrators of the bombings.

