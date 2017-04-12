Egypt Names Mubarak-era Figures to Head Media Watchdogs
Egypt's president has picked three former leaders at state news organizations during the era of deposed autocrat Hosni Mubarak to lead new media watchdog agencies, part of measures to tighten his control over the country following a pair of horrific Islamic State church bombings last weekend. The move comes just days after President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi publicly criticized media coverage of the deadly suicide bombings in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria north of Cairo, which killed at least 45 and injured scores.
