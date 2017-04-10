Egypt launches new plan to protect Mediterranean sea turtles
Cairo - 3 April 2017: The Egyptian Ministry of Environment will initiate a plan this summer to protect sea turtles from extinction and slaughtering by fishermen across Egypt's Mediterranean shores, Sunday. The plan involves several elements of monitoring and informing the public on the importance of sea turtles' survival, according to Al Monitor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|chazmo
|513,394
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC