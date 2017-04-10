Egypt launches new plan to protect Me...

Egypt launches new plan to protect Mediterranean sea turtles

22 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Cairo - 3 April 2017: The Egyptian Ministry of Environment will initiate a plan this summer to protect sea turtles from extinction and slaughtering by fishermen across Egypt's Mediterranean shores, Sunday. The plan involves several elements of monitoring and informing the public on the importance of sea turtles' survival, according to Al Monitor.

