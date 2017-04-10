Egypt identifies suicide bomber in Alexandria church attack

Egypt on Wednesday named the suicide bomber who attacked a cathedral in Alexandria as 31-year-old Mahmoud Hassan Mubarak Abdullah, describing him as a fugitive with links to militant cells that carried out previous strikes in the country. Egyptians attend the funeral of the victims of the Palm Sunday bombings at Monastery of Saint Mina "Deir Mar Mina" in Alexandria, Egypt April 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.