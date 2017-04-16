Egypt frees U.S. aid worker held for ...

Egypt frees U.S. aid worker held for three years in pretrial detention

Egyptian American Aya Hijazi and her husband, Mohamed Hassanein, are co-founders of the Belady Foundation. An Egyptian court on Saturday acquitted a U.S. aid worker who had spent almost three years in pretrial detention for her work with a charity helping street children.

