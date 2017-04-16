Egypt court says decision to block tr...

Egypt court says decision to block transfer of Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia is void

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Egypt's Court of Urgent Matters ruled on Sunday that a judicial decision to block the transfer of two Red Sea Islands to Saudi Arabia is void, judicial sources told Reuters, potentially reviving a deal which had triggered protests in Egypt. A court in January rejected a government plan to transfer two uninhabited Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia after a maritime demarcation accord was announced in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 10 hr Banned Aid 513,378
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,006,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC