Egypt blast: At least 25 killed, 60 injured in church explosion

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. At least 25 people were killed and 60 injured on Sunday when an explosion rocked a Coptic church in Egypt's Nile Delta, state television reported, the latest assault on a religious minority that has increasingly been targeted by Islamist militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.