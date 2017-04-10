Egypt arrests 13 'preparing attacks': ministry9 min ago
The Egyptian authorities have arrested 13 suspected "terrorists" allegedly planning to attack Christians and public institutions, the interior ministry said today, a week after deadly church bombings. The announcement came as Egypt's Christians marked Easter under tight security a week after Palm Sunday bombings claimed by the Islamic State group killed 45 people at churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.
