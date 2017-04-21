Egypt: 21 killed in explosion at Copt...

Egypt: 21 killed in explosion at Coptic Christian church

At least 21 people were killed by an explosion at a Coptic Christian church in northern Egypt during a service to celebrate Palm Sunday, state television reported. An additional 50 others were wounded in the blast at St. George Coptic church in Tanta, it said.

