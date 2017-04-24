Despite release of Aya Hijazi, Egyptian repression continues
When the Associated Press asked about accomplishments of his first 100 days, President Trump cited first of all the release of Aya Hijazi, a U.S. citizen who was unjustly imprisoned in Egypt for nearly three years. Hijazi was indeed an egregious example of an American persecuted by a nominal U.S. ally; by raising her case, Trump kept faith with his "America First" pledge.
