Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons

Most movies that are currently screening in cinemas lie in the comedy category, such as "Bank el-Haz" which garnered EGP 2.5 million, "Yegaalo Amer" which earned around EGP1 million, "Ala Wadaak" and "Mesh Rayheen fi Dahya" which gained EGP 291,600 and EGP EGP151,600 respectively. Palm Sunday attacks are believed to be one main reason why Egyptians shied away from going to movie theatres this season.

