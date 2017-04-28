.com | Seen as a setback to justice, Egypt ratifies judges' law
SA has told the ICC that it had no obligation to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2015, and the party of Gambia's new president has won the majority of seats in a crucial parliamentary vote. Cairo - Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has ratified much-contested legal amendments that effectively give him power over the country's courts, as he will be the one appointing heads of judicial bodies.
