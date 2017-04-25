.com | Egypt's tourism officials insi...

.com | Egypt's tourism officials insist popular sites are safe

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: News24

Egypt's tourism levels are still around a third of what they once were and, despite security concerns, Egypt's tourism minister insists the country's popular Red Sea resorts and Ancient Egyptian sites are a safe choice for travellers. "We are saying that the tourism sector is safe; the airports are secure and the hotels are secure," Mohamed Yehia Rashed said, adding that there have not been security breaches at tourist sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr J_a_n 514,043
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC