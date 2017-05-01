China business job fair attracts Egyp...

China business job fair attracts Egypt university students

ISMAILIA, Egypt , April 30 -- Chinese companies operating in Egypt held an employment forum on Sunday at the Suez Canal University in Egypt's Ismailia Province, east of the capital Cairo. At least 15 Chinese companies, including Chinese large industrial developer TEDA, fiberglass giant Jushi, Hengshi Egypt Fiberglass Fabric Ltd, XD-EGEMAC High Voltage Co.

Chicago, IL

