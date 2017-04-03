Catholic Church: Pope Francis's visit signifies Egypt is safe
Cairo - 7 April 2017: Pope Francis's visit is a message to the world that Egypt is safe and it will support the dialogue between Al-Azhar and The Vatican, Bishop of Egyptian Catholics in Luxor and chairman for the organizing committee of the pope's visit to Egypt said Thursday, Bishop Amoue'el spoke at the Patriarchate of Catholic Copts. He stated that Pope Francis's visit comes in celebration of 70 years of successful diplomatic relations between Egypt and Italy.
