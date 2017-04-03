Catholic Church: Pope Francis's visit...

Catholic Church: Pope Francis's visit signifies Egypt is safe

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Cairo - 7 April 2017: Pope Francis's visit is a message to the world that Egypt is safe and it will support the dialogue between Al-Azhar and The Vatican, Bishop of Egyptian Catholics in Luxor and chairman for the organizing committee of the pope's visit to Egypt said Thursday, Bishop Amoue'el spoke at the Patriarchate of Catholic Copts. He stated that Pope Francis's visit comes in celebration of 70 years of successful diplomatic relations between Egypt and Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr chazmo 513,435
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,132,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC