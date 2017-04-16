Cairo court rules Red Sea's disputed islands no longer Egyptian

The court decision has overturned the Administrative Judiciary Court's January verdict which annulled the deal. In April, Egypt announced that the islands of Tiran and Sanafir are Saudi territories while Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz was visiting Cairo; both sides reached an agreement, per which Egypt relinquished control of the islands of Tiran and Sanafir, located at the entrance of the Gulf of Aqaba.

