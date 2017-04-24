CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers Utd to face FUS Rabat, Club Africain, Kampala CCA

Nigeria's only flagbearer in this year's CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United have been pitted alongside FUS Rabat of Morocco, Club Africain of Tunisia and Kampala CCA of Uganda in Group A after Wednesday's draw in Cairo, Egypt. Rivers United got to this group stages after edging out Rwanda's Rayon Sports FC 2-0 on aggregate over a two-legged encounter played in Port Harcourt and Kigali.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.