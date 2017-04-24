British boy dies in Egypt hospital after 'tragic accident'
Isaac Webster, from Warrington, died after being in a critical condition on life support at the Nile Hospital on Friday. Four-year-old Isaac Webster from Warrington died after a 'tragic accident' while on holiday in Egypt with parents Kelly and Andy The page, set up by local juniors football club Sankey Strikers which older brother Leo is a part of, said: 'Isaac Webster from Warrington recently went on holiday abroad with his mum, dad and older brother Leo only to have a tragic accident whilst there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 min
|DaniEl
|513,984
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC