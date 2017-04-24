British boy dies in Egypt hospital after 'tragic accident'

Isaac Webster, from Warrington, died after being in a critical condition on life support at the Nile Hospital on Friday. Four-year-old Isaac Webster from Warrington died after a 'tragic accident' while on holiday in Egypt with parents Kelly and Andy The page, set up by local juniors football club Sankey Strikers which older brother Leo is a part of, said: 'Isaac Webster from Warrington recently went on holiday abroad with his mum, dad and older brother Leo only to have a tragic accident whilst there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.