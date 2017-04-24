British boy dies in Egypt hospital af...

British boy dies in Egypt hospital after 'tragic accident'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Isaac Webster, from Warrington, died after being in a critical condition on life support at the Nile Hospital on Friday. Four-year-old Isaac Webster from Warrington died after a 'tragic accident' while on holiday in Egypt with parents Kelly and Andy The page, set up by local juniors football club Sankey Strikers which older brother Leo is a part of, said: 'Isaac Webster from Warrington recently went on holiday abroad with his mum, dad and older brother Leo only to have a tragic accident whilst there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min DaniEl 513,984
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,014 • Total comments across all topics: 280,536,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC