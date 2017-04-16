Bomb wounds at least 16 near police t...

Bomb wounds at least 16 near police training center in Nile delta

At least 13 policemen and three civilians were wounded when an explosive device went off near a police training center in the Nile Delta city of Tanta on Saturday, Egypt's ministry of interior said. The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked near the center and the area has been cordoned off and is being combed by security forces, a ministry statement said.

