Bomb explosion targets police in Egypt's Tanta
At least 16 people, including 13 policemen, have been wounded in a bomb blast near a police training facility in the Nile Delta, north of the capital Cairo, according to officials. A newly emerged group that calls itself Liwaa al-Thawra, or the Revolution Brigade, claimed responsibility for the bombing in a statement posted on social media.
