Bomb explosion targets police in Egyp...

Bomb explosion targets police in Egypt's Tanta

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

At least 16 people, including 13 policemen, have been wounded in a bomb blast near a police training facility in the Nile Delta, north of the capital Cairo, according to officials. A newly emerged group that calls itself Liwaa al-Thawra, or the Revolution Brigade, claimed responsibility for the bombing in a statement posted on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 38 min chazmo 513,376
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,984,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC