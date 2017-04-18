Australia "Walk like an Egyptian" tourist says fear "hardly lives up to reality"
By Hanan Fayed CAIRO - April 24, 2017: Australian tourist Zoe Russel, who became an overnight celebrity in Egypt after her video on a trip to the country went viral, said fear or what one hears about a country "hardly ever lives up to the reality when you get there." Russel told Egypt Today that a pleasant surprise to her and her partner Brad Moore was how cheap it was to holiday around Egypt.She visited Cairo, Luxor, Aswan and South Sinai, where she filmed a video clip synching the 1980s hit "Walk like an Egyptian".
