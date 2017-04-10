ASEAN ministers condemn Egypt attack

The foreign ministers of Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries condemned the bombings of two Coptic churches in Egypt last April 9 which claimed many innocent lives and wounded many others. Relatives and onlookers gather outside a church after a bomb attack in the Nile Delta town of Tanta, Egypt Manila Bulletin File Photo In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ASEAN foreign ministers extended their deep sympathies and condolences to the government and peoples of Egypt, especially to the families of the victims of the terror attacks.

