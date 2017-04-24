A nostalgic walk through Zamalek's Andalusian Gardens

Lying along the bank of the Nile in the Zamalek neighborhood, on Gezirah Island, however, are the Andalusian Gardens, where people enter for a little peace of mind and blissful seclusion from the tumult of Africa's largest metropolis. Entering the gardens is, in a sense, taking a trip down memory lane, when the streets of Cairo were not overpopulated and filled to bursting with pedestrian, animal and motorized traffic; when Egyptians were by nature nonchalant and disorder was not yet the city's predominant factor.

