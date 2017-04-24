A nostalgic walk through Zamalek's An...

A nostalgic walk through Zamalek's Andalusian Gardens

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Lying along the bank of the Nile in the Zamalek neighborhood, on Gezirah Island, however, are the Andalusian Gardens, where people enter for a little peace of mind and blissful seclusion from the tumult of Africa's largest metropolis. Entering the gardens is, in a sense, taking a trip down memory lane, when the streets of Cairo were not overpopulated and filled to bursting with pedestrian, animal and motorized traffic; when Egyptians were by nature nonchalant and disorder was not yet the city's predominant factor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min DaniEl 514,060
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,747 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC