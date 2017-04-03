7 people arrested over illegal excava...

7 people arrested over illegal excavation beneath Ramses II Chapel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

CAIRO: 7 April 2017: Seven men were arrested over accusations of carrying out illegal excavation works beneath Pharaonic King Ramses II's chapel in Aswan, said Hani Abu El-Azm, head of the Central Administration of Upper Egypt Antiquities on Thursday. The arrested people are under investigation and the administration will write a report about the illegal works, he added in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 57 min Banned Aid 513,444
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,452 • Total comments across all topics: 280,140,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC