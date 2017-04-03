7 people arrested over illegal excavation beneath Ramses II Chapel
CAIRO: 7 April 2017: Seven men were arrested over accusations of carrying out illegal excavation works beneath Pharaonic King Ramses II's chapel in Aswan, said Hani Abu El-Azm, head of the Central Administration of Upper Egypt Antiquities on Thursday. The arrested people are under investigation and the administration will write a report about the illegal works, he added in a statement.
