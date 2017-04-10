34 percent of Egyptians live in sever...

34 percent of Egyptians live in severe housing deprivation: Survey

According to the survey, more than half of Egyptians are considered cost burdened, with rents or house prices surpassing their ability to pay. One-third of Egyptian families live in insufficient housing, according to 10 Tooba for Applied Research on the Built Environment.

Chicago, IL

