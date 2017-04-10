3,000-year-old tomb discovery brings ...

3,000-year-old tomb discovery brings hope for Egypt tourism

Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed the tomb of a nobleman from more than 3,000 years ago, the latest in a series of major discoveries of ancient relics that Egypt hopes will revive a tourist business that has been hit by political instability. It consists of an open court leading into a rectangular hall, a corridor and inner chamber, the Ministry of Antiquities said on Tuesday.

