21 said killed in attack on church in Egypt, 42 injured

4 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A bomb blast killed at least 13 people in a church in the Nile Delta on Sunday, Egyptian media reported. Al Arabiya put the death toll at 21. The bombing occurred near the St. George Coptic Church in Tanta, north of Cairo, as Coptic Christians were marking Palm Sunday.

