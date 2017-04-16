16 injured near police training centr...

16 injured near police training centre in Egypt's Nile Delta

At least 13 policemen and three civilians were wounded when a bomb exploded near a police training centre in the Nile Delta city of Tanta on Saturday in an attack claimed by a militant group. Photo - File At least 13 policemen and three civilians were wounded when a bomb exploded near a police training centre in the Nile Delta city of Tanta on Saturday in an attack claimed by a militant group.

